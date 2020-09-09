Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Lowers Position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC trimmed its position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,115 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 240 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $4,573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in PPG Industries by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,571,310 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $549,362,000 after buying an additional 947,678 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in PPG Industries by 2.5% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,406,797 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $284,809,000 after purchasing an additional 83,052 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in PPG Industries by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,238,894 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $270,171,000 after buying an additional 35,485 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI boosted its stake in PPG Industries by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 2,517,337 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $210,449,000 after purchasing an additional 131,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in PPG Industries by 52.5% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,372,351 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $198,329,000 after buying an additional 816,465 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.11% of the company’s stock.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

PPG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America increased their price objective on PPG Industries from $120.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. SunTrust Banks raised shares of PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $92.00 to $132.00 in a report on Monday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on PPG Industries from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Argus increased their target price on PPG Industries from $108.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on PPG Industries from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.50.

In related news, EVP Timothy M. Knavish sold 15,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.69, for a total transaction of $1,846,557.00. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PPG opened at $120.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.74, a P/E/G ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.77 and a 12 month high of $134.36. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.79.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 23.88% and a net margin of 7.23%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.85 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 7th. This is a boost from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is 34.73%.

PPG Industries Profile

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States and internationally. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides coatings products for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing; light industrial and specialty coatings for signs; coatings, sealants, and transparencies for commercial, military, regional jet and general aviation aircraft, and transparent armor; protective and marine coatings and finishes; architectural coatings; and purchased sundries to painting contractors and consumers, as well as chemical management services.

Further Reading: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG).

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.