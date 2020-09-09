Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Invests $4.84 Million in GenMark Diagnostics, Inc (NASDAQ:GNMK)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of GenMark Diagnostics, Inc (NASDAQ:GNMK) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 328,806 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,837,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of GenMark Diagnostics by 47.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 97,128 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 31,442 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of GenMark Diagnostics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $184,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of GenMark Diagnostics in the first quarter valued at $83,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of GenMark Diagnostics in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in GenMark Diagnostics during the first quarter worth $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GNMK. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of GenMark Diagnostics from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on GenMark Diagnostics from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. ValuEngine lowered GenMark Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price (up from $14.00) on shares of GenMark Diagnostics in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut GenMark Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.58.

Shares of NASDAQ GNMK opened at $11.24 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 5.74 and a quick ratio of 5.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.92. GenMark Diagnostics, Inc has a one year low of $3.36 and a one year high of $20.88. The firm has a market cap of $816.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.07 and a beta of 3.05.

GenMark Diagnostics (NASDAQ:GNMK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $40.09 million during the quarter. GenMark Diagnostics had a negative return on equity of 93.75% and a negative net margin of 26.51%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that GenMark Diagnostics, Inc will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other GenMark Diagnostics news, VP Alan Baer Maderazo sold 2,130 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.14, for a total value of $30,118.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 79,999 shares in the company, valued at $1,131,185.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Brian Andrew Mitchell sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.92, for a total value of $71,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 226,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,064,399.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 205,582 shares of company stock valued at $3,167,278 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.25% of the company’s stock.

GenMark Diagnostics, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular tests based on its proprietary eSensor electrochemical detection technology. It provides ePlex instrument and respiratory pathogen panel, which integrates automated nucleic acid extraction and amplification with its eSensor detection technology to enable operators using ePlex system to place patient sample directly into its test cartridge and obtain results.

