Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Has $4.80 Million Stock Holdings in Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC reduced its stake in Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU) by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 518,121 shares of the company’s stock after selling 193,781 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC owned 0.30% of Glu Mobile worth $4,803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in Glu Mobile by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,965,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,942,000 after purchasing an additional 373,970 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Glu Mobile by 3.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,810,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,972,000 after purchasing an additional 118,059 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. grew its stake in shares of Glu Mobile by 111.9% in the 1st quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 2,836,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,841,000 after buying an additional 1,497,495 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Glu Mobile by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,725,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,852,000 after buying an additional 124,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Glu Mobile by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,408,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,057,000 after buying an additional 299,471 shares in the last quarter. 74.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Glu Mobile from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Glu Mobile from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Glu Mobile in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.80 target price on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Glu Mobile from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Glu Mobile in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.66.

GLUU opened at $7.02 on Wednesday. Glu Mobile Inc. has a one year low of $3.98 and a one year high of $10.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -100.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.16.

Glu Mobile (NASDAQ:GLUU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.13). Glu Mobile had a negative return on equity of 4.61% and a negative net margin of 2.42%. The firm had revenue of $182.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.46 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 78.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Glu Mobile Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Eric R. Ludwig sold 229,981 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.62, for a total value of $1,752,455.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 28,780 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $287,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 105,646 shares in the company, valued at $1,056,460. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Glu Mobile Inc develops, publishes, and markets a portfolio of free-to-play mobile games for the users of smartphones and tablet devices. The company publishes titles primarily in four genres, including home décor, sports and action, fashion and celebrity, and time management. It creates games based on its own brands, Blood & Glory, Contract Killer, Cooking Dash, Deer Hunter, Diner Dash, Eternity Warriors, Frontline Commando, Gun Bros, QuizUp, and Tap Sports.

