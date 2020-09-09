Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Buys New Position in BioLife Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:BLFS)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC bought a new position in BioLife Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:BLFS) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 236,009 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,859,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BLFS. Bleichroeder LP bought a new stake in BioLife Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in BioLife Solutions by 111.7% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,292 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,737 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in BioLife Solutions by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,128 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,470 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of BioLife Solutions during the second quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions by 27.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,839 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 3,406 shares in the last quarter. 46.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BLFS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of BioLife Solutions in a research note on Friday, August 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub raised BioLife Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Benchmark lowered BioLife Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Stephens upped their price objective on BioLife Solutions from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on shares of BioLife Solutions from $20.00 to $25.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. BioLife Solutions has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.94.

BioLife Solutions stock opened at $22.03 on Wednesday. BioLife Solutions Inc has a 12-month low of $7.37 and a 12-month high of $23.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $707.88 million, a PE ratio of 368.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 73.73 and a beta of 1.70.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.68 million. BioLife Solutions had a return on equity of 1.49% and a net margin of 42.52%. Equities analysts forecast that BioLife Solutions Inc will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Michael Rice sold 18,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.37, for a total value of $306,937.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 232,973 shares in the company, valued at $3,813,768.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Aby J. Mathew sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.48, for a total transaction of $194,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 202,915 shares in the company, valued at $3,952,784.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 591,049 shares of company stock worth $10,045,338. Company insiders own 22.30% of the company’s stock.

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets grade cell and tissue hypothermic storage and cryopreservation freeze media products for cells, tissues, and organs in the United States. Its products are serum-free and protein-free solutions, which are formulated to reduce preservation-induced cell damage and death.

