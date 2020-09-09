Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Buys 14,439 Shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 9.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 164,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,439 shares during the quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $3,915,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BAC. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 111.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its position in Bank of America by 122.7% in the first quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Bank of America by 135.4% during the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the period. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Bank of America by 490.1% during the first quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,632 shares during the period. Finally, MBE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. 68.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BAC stock opened at $25.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $229.95 billion, a PE ratio of 11.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.49 and a 200-day moving average of $24.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Bank of America Corp has a one year low of $17.95 and a one year high of $35.72.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $22.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.71 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 19.09% and a return on equity of 9.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Corp will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.49%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BAC. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Bank of America in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bank of America from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Co cut Bank of America to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.61.

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 16,424,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.22 per share, with a total value of $397,798,144.52. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 85,092,006 shares of company stock valued at $2,070,253,228. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

