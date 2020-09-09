Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Acquires New Holdings in Lovesac Co (NASDAQ:LOVE)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Lovesac Co (NASDAQ:LOVE) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 189,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,958,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC owned about 1.30% of Lovesac as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LOVE. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in Lovesac in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lovesac in the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Lovesac by 244.3% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 8,086 shares during the period. Invenomic Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Lovesac during the first quarter worth approximately $106,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP lifted its holdings in Lovesac by 47.0% during the first quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 18,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 5,790 shares in the last quarter. 77.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on LOVE. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Lovesac in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Lovesac from $15.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Lovesac from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Lovesac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of Lovesac from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.44.

LOVE opened at $30.92 on Wednesday. Lovesac Co has a fifty-two week low of $3.99 and a fifty-two week high of $36.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.07 and a 200 day moving average of $18.39. The firm has a market cap of $427.49 million, a P/E ratio of -30.92 and a beta of 2.65.

Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 9th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.11. Lovesac had a negative net margin of 5.86% and a negative return on equity of 16.22%. The firm had revenue of $54.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.20 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.67) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Lovesac Co will post -0.82 EPS for the current year.

The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells foam filled furniture, sectional couches, and related accessories. It offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and accessories comprising drink holders, footsac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans.

