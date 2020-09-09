Sienna Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNNA) Shares Up 40%

Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SNNA) rose 40% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.17 and last traded at $0.14. Approximately 13,315,700 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 613% from the average daily volume of 1,867,512 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.10.

The company has a market cap of $4.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 2.67. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.14.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Sienna Biopharmaceuticals stock. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SNNA) by 41.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,489,690 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,318,675 shares during the period. FMR LLC owned approximately 14.70% of Sienna Biopharmaceuticals worth $10,416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.36% of the company’s stock.

Sienna Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drugs in various therapeutic areas. It develops therapies in immunology and inflammation that target select pathways in tissues, such as skin. The company's lead product candidates include SNA-120, a first-in-class inhibitor of tropomyosin receptor kinase A, which is in a Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of psoriasis and associated pruritus; and SNA-125, a topical dual Janus kinase 3 inhibitor that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of atopic dermatitis, psoriasis, and pruritus.

