Siemens (FRA:SIE) PT Set at €135.00 by Royal Bank of Canada

Siemens (FRA:SIE) received a €135.00 ($158.82) price objective from research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 16.94% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on SIE. HSBC set a €105.00 ($123.53) target price on Siemens and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €126.00 ($148.24) target price on Siemens and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Nord/LB set a €120.00 ($141.18) target price on Siemens and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group set a €133.00 ($156.47) price target on Siemens and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, UBS Group set a €130.00 ($152.94) price target on Siemens and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Siemens currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €128.82 ($151.56).

Get Siemens alerts:

FRA:SIE opened at €115.44 ($135.81) on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of €115.27 and a 200 day moving average of €97.32. Siemens has a 1-year low of €101.40 ($119.29) and a 1-year high of €133.39 ($156.93).

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft operates in the fields of electrification, automation, and digitalization worldwide. Its Power and Gas segment offers gas and steam turbines, generators, compressor trains, integrated power plant solutions, and instrumentation and control systems for power generation. The company's Energy Management segment offers software, products, systems, solutions, and services for transmitting, distributing, and managing electrical power, as well as for providing intelligent power infrastructure.

Further Reading: Asset Allocation

Receive News & Ratings for Siemens Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siemens and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.