Siemens (FRA:SIE) Given a €126.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €126.00 ($148.24) price target on Siemens (FRA:SIE) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on SIE. Independent Research set a €119.00 ($140.00) target price on shares of Siemens and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. HSBC set a €105.00 ($123.53) price objective on shares of Siemens and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. DZ Bank restated a buy rating and issued a €140.00 ($164.71) target price on shares of Siemens in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Berenberg Bank set a €140.00 ($164.71) price target on Siemens and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €135.00 ($158.82) price objective on Siemens and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €128.82 ($151.56).

Shares of SIE opened at €115.44 ($135.81) on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is €115.27 and its 200 day moving average price is €97.32. Siemens has a 12-month low of €101.40 ($119.29) and a 12-month high of €133.39 ($156.93).

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft operates in the fields of electrification, automation, and digitalization worldwide. Its Power and Gas segment offers gas and steam turbines, generators, compressor trains, integrated power plant solutions, and instrumentation and control systems for power generation. The company's Energy Management segment offers software, products, systems, solutions, and services for transmitting, distributing, and managing electrical power, as well as for providing intelligent power infrastructure.

