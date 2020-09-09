Shore Capital Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Codemasters Group (LON:CDM)

Codemasters Group (LON:CDM)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued on Monday, Digital Look reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Codemasters Group in a report on Friday, July 10th. Peel Hunt lowered shares of Codemasters Group to an “add” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from GBX 375 ($4.90) to GBX 420 ($5.49) in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Codemasters Group in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Peel Hunt lowered shares of Codemasters Group to an “add” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from GBX 375 ($4.90) to GBX 420 ($5.49) in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 407.50 ($5.32).

LON CDM opened at GBX 384.50 ($5.02) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $585.92 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 377.06 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 316.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. Codemasters Group has a 1-year low of GBX 198.20 ($2.59) and a 1-year high of GBX 420 ($5.49).

Codemasters Group Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, publishes, markets, and distributes racing video games in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company is headquartered in Southam, the United Kingdom. Codemasters Group Holdings Plc is a subsidiary of Reliance Big Entertainment (Singapore) Pte Limited.

