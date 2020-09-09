Shockwave Medical Inc (NASDAQ:SWAV) Shares Bought by Balyasny Asset Management LLC

Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Shockwave Medical Inc (NASDAQ:SWAV) by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 268,489 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,042 shares during the quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.84% of Shockwave Medical worth $12,718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC boosted its position in Shockwave Medical by 34.3% during the second quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 1,914,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,678,000 after acquiring an additional 489,096 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Shockwave Medical by 15.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,002,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,880,000 after purchasing an additional 267,559 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG raised its stake in Shockwave Medical by 28.8% during the second quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 418,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,805,000 after purchasing an additional 93,428 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in Shockwave Medical by 6.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,067,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,042,000 after purchasing an additional 302,550 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Shockwave Medical by 1.9% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,090,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.75% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SWAV traded up $1.67 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $63.82. The stock had a trading volume of 1,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 411,212. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.60 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.66. Shockwave Medical Inc has a 52 week low of $22.01 and a 52 week high of $66.97. The company has a current ratio of 14.90, a quick ratio of 13.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $10.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.35 million. Shockwave Medical had a negative net margin of 126.34% and a negative return on equity of 35.68%. Shockwave Medical’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.38) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Shockwave Medical Inc will post -2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Shockwave Medical news, major shareholder Sofinnova Capital Vii Fcpr sold 33,323 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total transaction of $1,666,483.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas Evan Godshall sold 849 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $50,940.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 99,208 shares in the company, valued at $5,952,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 800,503 shares of company stock worth $44,280,127 over the last 90 days. 15.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SWAV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Shockwave Medical from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Shockwave Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Shockwave Medical from $42.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Shockwave Medical from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Shockwave Medical from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.75.

About Shockwave Medical

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes intravascular lithotripsy technology to treat calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases worldwide. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters or treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

