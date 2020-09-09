Serco Group (LON:SRP) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $139.30

Shares of Serco Group plc (LON:SRP) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $139.30 and traded as high as $142.20. Serco Group shares last traded at $141.20, with a volume of 1,142,698 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SRP shares. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Serco Group in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on Serco Group from GBX 195 ($2.55) to GBX 190 ($2.48) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Serco Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Serco Group from GBX 150 ($1.96) to GBX 180 ($2.35) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 3rd. Finally, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 180 ($2.35) price objective (up previously from GBX 160 ($2.09)) on shares of Serco Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 174.78 ($2.28).

Get Serco Group alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.41. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 146.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 139.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.82, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.98.

In other Serco Group news, insider Dame Sue Owen bought 10,000 shares of Serco Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 139 ($1.82) per share, with a total value of £13,900 ($18,162.81).

Serco Group Company Profile (LON:SRP)

Serco Group plc provides public services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. The company offers base and operational support engineering, and management and information, as well as nuclear, space, and maritime services for the defense sector; and custodial, immigration detention, and detainee transport and monitoring services for the justice and immigration sectors.

Featured Article: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for Serco Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Serco Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.