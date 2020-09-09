SelfSell Achieves Market Cap of $41,018.19 (SSC)

SelfSell (CURRENCY:SSC) traded 9.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 9th. During the last seven days, SelfSell has traded down 30.8% against the U.S. dollar. One SelfSell coin can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges including LBank, Bitinka and OKEx. SelfSell has a market capitalization of $41,018.19 and $127.00 worth of SelfSell was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00027331 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003148 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0812 or 0.00000792 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000216 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Lazaruscoin (LAZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC.

About SelfSell

SelfSell (SSC) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 3rd, 2018. SelfSell’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 390,000,000 coins. The official website for SelfSell is www.selfsell.com . SelfSell’s official Twitter account is @self_sell and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling SelfSell

SelfSell can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitinka, OKEx and LBank. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SelfSell directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SelfSell should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SelfSell using one of the exchanges listed above.

