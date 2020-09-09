Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES) Price Target Cut to C$2.50

Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES) had its target price lowered by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$3.00 to C$2.50 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 90.84% from the company’s previous close.

SES has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James set a C$2.10 target price on shares of Secure Energy Services and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$3.00 to C$3.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$1.50 to C$2.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$3.54.

Shares of TSE:SES opened at C$1.31 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.72. Secure Energy Services has a fifty-two week low of C$0.64 and a fifty-two week high of C$6.64. The company has a market capitalization of $261.60 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported C($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.12) by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$291.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$457.90 million. Equities research analysts expect that Secure Energy Services will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Secure Energy Services Company Profile

Secure Energy Services Inc provides integrated and specialized services to upstream oil and natural gas companies operating in the Western and the United States. The company's Processing, Recovery and Disposal division owns and operates midstream infrastructure that provides services, such as storing, shipping, clean oil terminalling, rail transloading, marketing of oil, treatment, oilfield waste processing, landfill disposal, and produced and waste water disposal, as well as the purchase and resale of oil.

