Sebastian D’amici Sells 2,900 Shares of Equinox Gold Corp (CVE:EQX) Stock

Equinox Gold Corp (CVE:EQX) Senior Officer Sebastian D’amici sold 2,900 shares of Equinox Gold stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.47, for a total value of C$50,663.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$875,334.35.

Shares of CVE EQX opened at C$7.88 on Wednesday. Equinox Gold Corp has a twelve month low of C$4.25 and a twelve month high of C$8.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion and a P/E ratio of -43.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$9.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.28.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EQX. TD Securities boosted their price target on Equinox Gold from C$21.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. CIBC boosted their price target on Equinox Gold from C$14.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Equinox Gold from C$23.50 to C$25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Equinox Gold from C$18.50 to C$20.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd.

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company's principal properties include the Aurizona project covering a total land package of approximately 223,160 hectares located in Maranhão State, Brazil; and the Castle Mountain property situated in California, the United States.

