Sebastian D’amici Sells 2,900 Shares of Equinox Gold Corp (CVE:EQX) Stock

Posted by on Sep 9th, 2020 // Comments off

Equinox Gold Corp (CVE:EQX) Senior Officer Sebastian D’amici sold 2,900 shares of Equinox Gold stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.47, for a total value of C$50,663.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$875,334.35.

Shares of CVE EQX opened at C$7.88 on Wednesday. Equinox Gold Corp has a twelve month low of C$4.25 and a twelve month high of C$8.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion and a P/E ratio of -43.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$9.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.28.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EQX. TD Securities boosted their price target on Equinox Gold from C$21.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. CIBC boosted their price target on Equinox Gold from C$14.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Equinox Gold from C$23.50 to C$25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Equinox Gold from C$18.50 to C$20.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd.

About Equinox Gold

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company's principal properties include the Aurizona project covering a total land package of approximately 223,160 hectares located in Maranhão State, Brazil; and the Castle Mountain property situated in California, the United States.

Further Reading: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for Equinox Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinox Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.