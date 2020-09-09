Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) Shares Bought by Driehaus Capital Management LLC

Driehaus Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) by 590.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,509 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,552 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Seattle Genetics were worth $2,295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SGEN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Seattle Genetics by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 192,129 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,072,000 after purchasing an additional 19,394 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Seattle Genetics in the first quarter valued at about $188,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Seattle Genetics by 15.6% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,150 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after buying an additional 1,236 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Seattle Genetics during the first quarter valued at about $158,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its stake in shares of Seattle Genetics by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 17,713 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,044,000 after acquiring an additional 1,519 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SGEN opened at $146.48 on Wednesday. Seattle Genetics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.44 and a 12 month high of $187.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $160.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $145.94.

Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $278.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.74 million. Seattle Genetics had a negative net margin of 25.17% and a negative return on equity of 18.32%. Analysts predict that Seattle Genetics, Inc. will post -2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SGEN. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Seattle Genetics in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Seattle Genetics in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $185.00 price objective on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Seattle Genetics from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Seattle Genetics from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Seattle Genetics from $174.00 to $186.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.16.

In related news, insider Roger D. Dansey sold 2,162 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.89, for a total value of $343,520.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jean I. Liu sold 3,648 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.69, for a total transaction of $567,957.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 184,670 shares of company stock valued at $30,083,839 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 31.10% of the company’s stock.

Seattle Genetics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas.

