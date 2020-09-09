Seaport Global Securities Comments on Watts Water Technologies Inc’s Q4 2020 Earnings (NYSE:WTS)

Watts Water Technologies Inc (NYSE:WTS) – Research analysts at Seaport Global Securities lowered their Q4 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Watts Water Technologies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, September 3rd. Seaport Global Securities analyst W. Liptak now expects that the technology company will post earnings per share of $0.90 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.92. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Watts Water Technologies’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.97 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Watts Water Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Watts Water Technologies in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.00.

Shares of Watts Water Technologies stock opened at $96.69 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.44, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $91.56 and its 200 day moving average is $85.32. Watts Water Technologies has a 1 year low of $69.02 and a 1 year high of $114.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $338.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.64 million. Watts Water Technologies had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.09 EPS.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 76.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,134 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,788 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,260 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $953,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 27,031 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,102,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Watts Water Technologies by 86.4% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,014 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $678,000 after buying an additional 3,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in Watts Water Technologies in the first quarter worth $3,508,000. 75.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Elie Melhem sold 1,688 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.36, for a total value of $135,647.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,357,923.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Timothy P. Horne sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.47, for a total transaction of $1,929,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. Watts Water Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 22.60%.

Watts Water Technologies Company Profile

Watts Water Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells products and systems that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through and out of buildings in the residential and commercial markets. The company offers residential and commercial flow control products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, and thermostatic mixing valves.

