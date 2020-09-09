Seaport Global Securities Comments on General Dynamics Co.’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NYSE:GD)

General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) – Research analysts at Seaport Global Securities issued their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for shares of General Dynamics in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, September 2nd. Seaport Global Securities analyst R. Safran anticipates that the aerospace company will earn $2.87 per share for the quarter. Seaport Global Securities currently has a “Buy” rating and a $188.00 target price on the stock. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for General Dynamics’ Q4 2020 earnings at $3.54 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $11.02 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. ValuEngine cut General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley started coverage on General Dynamics in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $163.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price target on General Dynamics from $190.00 to $171.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on General Dynamics from $157.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on General Dynamics from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. General Dynamics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $181.36.

Shares of NYSE GD opened at $146.96 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $43.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. General Dynamics has a 1-year low of $100.55 and a 1-year high of $193.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $151.25 and its 200 day moving average is $146.07.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The aerospace company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $9.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.03 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 24.10% and a net margin of 8.47%. General Dynamics’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.77 EPS.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.73%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 20.0% during the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 5,426 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 17.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 602,035 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $79,655,000 after purchasing an additional 89,556 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 6.4% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 46,314 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,787 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 49.3% during the first quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 3,702 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 13.8% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 181,157 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $23,969,000 after purchasing an additional 21,938 shares in the last quarter. 84.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems, and Marine Systems. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and supports business-jet aircraft; and offers business-aviation services, including maintenance, fixed-base operation, government fleet, aircraft management, charter, and staffing services, as well as integrated aviation solutions.

