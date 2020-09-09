SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday after Lake Street Capital lowered their price target on the stock from $4.00 to $2.00. The stock had previously closed at $1.34, but opened at $1.15. Lake Street Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock. SeaChange International shares last traded at $1.23, with a volume of 5,348 shares.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on SEAC. ValuEngine raised SeaChange International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised SeaChange International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SeaChange International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SeaChange International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $111,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SeaChange International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $98,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its holdings in shares of SeaChange International by 47.5% during the 2nd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 36,087 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 11,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SeaChange International by 155.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 470,524 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $710,000 after buying an additional 286,253 shares in the last quarter. 31.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a market capitalization of $48.79 million, a PE ratio of -10.73 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.25.

SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 8th. The software maker reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. SeaChange International had a positive return on equity of 8.20% and a negative net margin of 6.99%. Equities analysts forecast that SeaChange International will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

About SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC)

SeaChange International, Inc provides multiscreen, advertising, and premium over the top (OTT) video products and services that facilitate the aggregation, licensing, management, and distribution of video and television advertising content worldwide. It offers video products, including SeaChange Adrenalin, a multiscreen video back office platform that enables service providers to manage, monetize, and deliver a seamless viewing experience across televisions, personal computers (PCs), tablets, smartphones, and other IP-enabled devices; and SeaChange AssetFlow, a content management solution, which is used to receive, manage, and publish content for viewing on televisions, tablets, PCs, and other consumer devices, as well as SeaChange Rave, an integrated platform.

