Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL) Raised to Sell at BidaskClub

Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Scholastic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SCHL traded up $0.21 on Wednesday, reaching $22.53. 419 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 152,689. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.79. Scholastic has a 52 week low of $20.01 and a 52 week high of $45.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $781.52 million, a P/E ratio of -17.50 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.93) by $0.70. Scholastic had a negative return on equity of 0.23% and a negative net margin of 2.95%. The firm had revenue of $284.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.60 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Scholastic will post -0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Scholastic by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Scholastic by 55.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 3,905 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Scholastic by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 29,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Scholastic by 348.1% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 11,064 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Scholastic in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $333,000. 76.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Scholastic Company Profile

Scholastic Corporation publishes and distributes children's books worldwide. It operates in three segments: Children's Book Publishing and Distribution, Education, and International. The Children's Book Publishing and Distribution segment publishes and distributes children's books, e-books, media, and interactive products through its school book club and school book fair channels, as well as through its trade channel.

