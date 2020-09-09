Schaeffler (FRA:SHA) Given a €8.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Schaeffler (FRA:SHA) has been assigned a €8.00 ($9.41) price target by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 38.17% from the stock’s previous close.

SHA has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group set a €7.00 ($8.24) target price on Schaeffler and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley set a €6.25 ($7.35) target price on Schaeffler and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Schaeffler in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €7.30 ($8.59) target price on Schaeffler and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €6.00 ($7.06) target price on Schaeffler and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €7.53 ($8.86).

Shares of FRA SHA opened at €5.79 ($6.81) on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €6.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €6.50. Schaeffler has a twelve month low of €11.30 ($13.29) and a twelve month high of €16.74 ($19.69).

Schaeffler AG manufactures and sells precision components and systems for automotive and industrial applications in Europe, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Automotive OEM division offers engine systems, including rolling bearing solutions, belt and chain drive products, valve train components, and systems for variable valve trains; and transmission systems, such as torsion and vibration dampers, clutches and double clutch systems, torque converters, CVT components, lightweight differentials, bearing solutions, and synchronizing and gearshift components.

