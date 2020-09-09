SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Shares Sold by Atom Investors LP

Atom Investors LP reduced its holdings in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,572 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 644 shares during the quarter. Atom Investors LP’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SBAC. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in SBA Communications by 89.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,292,380 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,158,815,000 after purchasing an additional 2,024,037 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in SBA Communications by 485.8% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 763,828 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $227,560,000 after purchasing an additional 633,444 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in SBA Communications by 69.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 644,778 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $174,072,000 after purchasing an additional 264,744 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in SBA Communications by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,288,208 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $347,777,000 after purchasing an additional 262,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its stake in SBA Communications by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 3,101,197 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $837,230,000 after purchasing an additional 221,278 shares in the last quarter. 93.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ SBAC traded up $9.85 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $315.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 395,750. SBA Communications Co. has a 52-week low of $205.20 and a 52-week high of $323.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $304.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $293.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.74 and a beta of 0.37.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($1.85). SBA Communications had a negative net margin of 0.74% and a negative return on equity of 4.24%. The business had revenue of $507.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $500.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.09 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SBA Communications Co. will post 8.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $0.465 per share. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 24th. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is currently 21.91%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp downgraded SBA Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank began coverage on SBA Communications in a research report on Friday, June 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $345.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised SBA Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $335.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on SBA Communications from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $361.00 price target on shares of SBA Communications in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $316.75.

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses – site leasing and site development services. The primary focus of the Company is the leasing of antenna space on its multi-tenant communication sites to a variety of wireless service providers under long-term lease contracts.

