Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRPT) Shares Acquired by Driehaus Capital Management LLC

Driehaus Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRPT) by 371.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,850 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,127 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics were worth $2,060,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 60.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,874,958 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $379,048,000 after buying an additional 1,465,905 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 2,111.3% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 528,987 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $84,818,000 after buying an additional 505,065 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,523,983 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $344,715,000 after buying an additional 353,301 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $14,157,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 26.1% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 669,036 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $107,273,000 after acquiring an additional 138,658 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James began coverage on Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Nomura reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $206.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered Sarepta Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $185.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $194.25.

NASDAQ:SRPT opened at $128.98 on Wednesday. Sarepta Therapeutics Inc has a 52 week low of $72.05 and a 52 week high of $175.00. The company has a quick ratio of 6.42, a current ratio of 6.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.37 and a beta of 1.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $151.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.62.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.93) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.73) by ($0.20). Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 53.02% and a negative net margin of 117.80%. The business had revenue of $137.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.36 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sarepta Therapeutics Inc will post -7.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP David T. Howton sold 105,122 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.88, for a total transaction of $17,963,247.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,664,842.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Hans Lennart Rudolf Wigzell sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.00, for a total value of $1,590,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,782,928. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 146,247 shares of company stock valued at $24,482,622 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Sarepta Therapeutics Company Profile

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics, gene therapy, and other genetic medicine approaches for the treatment of rare diseases. The company offers EXONDYS 51, a disease-modifying therapy for duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). Its products pipeline include Golodirsen, a product candidate that binds to exon 53 of dystrophin pre-mRNA, which results in exclusion or skipping of exon during mRNA processing in patients with genetic mutations; and Casimersen, a product candidate that uses phosphorodiamidate morpholino oligomer (PMO) chemistry and exon-skipping technology to skip exon 45 of the DMD gene.

