Sarah MacAulay Buys 30,000 Shares of Fidelity Japan Trust PLC (LON:FJV) Stock

Fidelity Japan Trust PLC (LON:FJV) insider Sarah MacAulay acquired 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 187 ($2.44) per share, with a total value of £56,100 ($73,304.59).

FJV stock opened at GBX 184.25 ($2.41) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $241.29 million and a P/E ratio of 5.42. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 178.72 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 159.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 6.74 and a quick ratio of 2.03.

About Fidelity Japan Trust

Fidelity Japanese Values PLC is an investment company. The Company operates through investment business segment. The investment objective of the Company is to achieve long-term capital growth from an actively managed portfolio of securities primarily of small and medium sized Japanese companies listed or traded on Japanese stock markets.

