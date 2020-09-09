Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) Upgraded to “Sell” by BidaskClub

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on SAFM. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Sanderson Farms from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Sanderson Farms from $134.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Cfra dropped their target price on Sanderson Farms from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 29th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Sanderson Farms from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Sanderson Farms in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.89.

NASDAQ:SAFM traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $122.82. The company had a trading volume of 461 shares, compared to its average volume of 197,865. Sanderson Farms has a fifty-two week low of $102.13 and a fifty-two week high of $179.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $115.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.79. The firm has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -116.70 and a beta of 0.58.

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $1.41. The firm had revenue of $956.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $933.50 million. Sanderson Farms had a negative return on equity of 4.15% and a negative net margin of 0.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.41 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Sanderson Farms will post -2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director John Bierbusse sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.69, for a total transaction of $362,070.00. Insiders own 5.38% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in Sanderson Farms by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 12,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,587,000 after buying an additional 1,203 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of Sanderson Farms by 67.3% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Sanderson Farms by 31.1% in the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 7,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $835,000 after purchasing an additional 1,709 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sanderson Farms by 2.4% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 62,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Sanderson Farms by 4.3% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 37,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,666,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545 shares during the last quarter. 85.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sanderson Farms, Inc, an integrated poultry processing company, produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and prepared chicken products in the United States. The company sells ice-packed, chill-packed, bulk-packed, and frozen chicken primarily under the Sanderson Farms brand name to retailers, distributors, and casual dining operators in the southeastern, southwestern, northeastern, and western United States, as well as to customers who resell frozen chicken into export markets.

