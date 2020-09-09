Saga (LON:SAGA) PT Raised to GBX 31

Saga (LON:SAGA) had its price objective increased by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 25 ($0.33) to GBX 31 ($0.41) in a report released on Monday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 95.83% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Saga in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th.

SAGA opened at GBX 15.83 ($0.21) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $177.61 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.58. Saga has a fifty-two week low of GBX 12.63 ($0.16) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 59.75 ($0.78). The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 15.20 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 18.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.62.

Saga plc engages in insurance, travel, personal finance, healthcare, retirement villages, and media businesses in the United Kingdom. The company operates in three segments: Insurance, Travel, and Emerging Businesses and Central Costs. It offers car, caravan, motorhome, breakdown cover, home, landlord, holiday home, home emergency, pet, travel, boat, health, personal accident, and life insurance, as well as accidental death benefit products.

