RWE (FRA:RWE) Given a €37.50 Price Target by Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts

RWE (FRA:RWE) has been given a €37.50 ($44.12) target price by equities research analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 18.56% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €25.50 ($30.00) price target on RWE and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Berenberg Bank set a €39.50 ($46.47) price target on RWE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley set a €40.00 ($47.06) price target on RWE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €38.00 ($44.71) price target on RWE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of RWE in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €34.07 ($40.08).

Get RWE alerts:

Shares of RWE stock opened at €31.63 ($37.21) on Monday. RWE has a twelve month low of €14.35 ($16.88) and a twelve month high of €23.28 ($27.39). The business has a 50-day moving average price of €33.00 and a 200 day moving average price of €29.58.

RWE Aktiengesellschaft supplies electricity and gas. It operates through four segments: Lignite & Nuclear; European Power; Supply & Trading; and Innogy. The company operates power stations based on lignite, coal, gas, nuclear power, renewable energies, and hydro and biomass; and operates and maintains solar farms, as well as generates heat.

Further Reading: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for RWE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RWE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.