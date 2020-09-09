Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) Upgraded to “Hold” at BidaskClub

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on RUSHA. ValuEngine raised Rush Enterprises from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Rush Enterprises from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Rush Enterprises in a research report on Friday, July 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised Rush Enterprises from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Rush Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Rush Enterprises currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.80.

Shares of Rush Enterprises stock traded up $0.42 on Wednesday, hitting $49.70. The company had a trading volume of 169 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,635. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.43. Rush Enterprises has a 1 year low of $27.25 and a 1 year high of $51.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.94 and a 200-day moving average of $40.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter. Rush Enterprises had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 1.97%. Equities analysts anticipate that Rush Enterprises will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Steven L. Keller sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.62, for a total value of $972,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO William M. Rusty Rush sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.52, for a total value of $3,639,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 180,334 shares of company stock worth $8,773,660. Insiders own 12.49% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Rush Enterprises in the 1st quarter worth approximately $24,697,000. New South Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Rush Enterprises by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 657,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,254,000 after acquiring an additional 20,183 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Rush Enterprises by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 643,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,548,000 after acquiring an additional 17,837 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Rush Enterprises by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 545,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,397,000 after acquiring an additional 1,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Rush Enterprises in the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,262,000. 74.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, Mitsubishi Fuso, IC Bus, or Blue Bird; provides new and used commercial vehicles, and aftermarket parts, as well as service and repair, financing, and leasing and rental services; and offers property and casualty insurance, including collision and liability insurance on commercial vehicles, cargo insurance, and credit life insurance to its commercial vehicle customers.

