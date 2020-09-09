RPICoin Market Capitalization Tops $19,739.70 (RPI)

RPICoin (CURRENCY:RPI) traded 24.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 9th. In the last seven days, RPICoin has traded 31.9% lower against the dollar. One RPICoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including STEX, Crex24 and CryptoBridge. RPICoin has a market capitalization of $19,739.70 and approximately $1.00 worth of RPICoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00059928 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 44.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000443 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000089 BTC.

RPICoin Coin Profile

RPICoin is a coin. RPICoin’s total supply is 1,003,585,727 coins and its circulating supply is 963,573,792 coins. RPICoin’s official message board is www.rpicoin.com/index.html#blog . RPICoin’s official Twitter account is @rpicoin . The official website for RPICoin is www.rpicoin.com . The Reddit community for RPICoin is /r/RPICoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

RPICoin Coin Trading

RPICoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, CryptoBridge and STEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RPICoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RPICoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase RPICoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

