Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates Underperform Rating for Standard Life Aberdeen (LON:SLA)

Standard Life Aberdeen (LON:SLA)‘s stock had its “underperform” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report released on Monday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 225 ($2.94) price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 4.13% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on SLA. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Standard Life Aberdeen from GBX 250 ($3.27) to GBX 245 ($3.20) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 6th. Barclays cut Standard Life Aberdeen to an “underweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from GBX 195 ($2.55) to GBX 240 ($3.14) in a report on Monday, July 20th. UBS Group increased their price target on Standard Life Aberdeen from GBX 255 ($3.33) to GBX 270 ($3.53) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Standard Life Aberdeen has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 253 ($3.31).

LON:SLA opened at GBX 234.70 ($3.07) on Monday. Standard Life Aberdeen has a one year low of GBX 170.30 ($2.23) and a one year high of GBX 338 ($4.42). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.26, a quick ratio of 10.31 and a current ratio of 16.36. The stock has a market cap of $5.26 billion and a PE ratio of -5.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 253.01 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 245.21.

In other news, insider Stephanie Bruce purchased 103,859 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 265 ($3.46) per share, for a total transaction of £275,226.35 ($359,631.97). Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 103,954 shares of company stock valued at $27,547,700.

Standard Life Aberdeen plc provides asset management services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers investment solutions and funds; long-term savings and investment products to individual and corporate customers; and life insurance and savings products. It provides its products through institutional, wholesale, and retail distribution channels.

