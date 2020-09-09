Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates Underperform Rating for Standard Life Aberdeen (LON:SLA)

Standard Life Aberdeen (LON:SLA)‘s stock had its “underperform” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report released on Monday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 225 ($2.94) price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 4.13% from the stock’s current price.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on SLA. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Standard Life Aberdeen from GBX 250 ($3.27) to GBX 245 ($3.20) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 6th. Barclays cut Standard Life Aberdeen to an “underweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from GBX 195 ($2.55) to GBX 240 ($3.14) in a report on Monday, July 20th. UBS Group increased their price target on Standard Life Aberdeen from GBX 255 ($3.33) to GBX 270 ($3.53) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Standard Life Aberdeen has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 253 ($3.31).
LON:SLA opened at GBX 234.70 ($3.07) on Monday. Standard Life Aberdeen has a one year low of GBX 170.30 ($2.23) and a one year high of GBX 338 ($4.42). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.26, a quick ratio of 10.31 and a current ratio of 16.36. The stock has a market cap of $5.26 billion and a PE ratio of -5.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 253.01 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 245.21.
About Standard Life Aberdeen
Standard Life Aberdeen plc provides asset management services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers investment solutions and funds; long-term savings and investment products to individual and corporate customers; and life insurance and savings products. It provides its products through institutional, wholesale, and retail distribution channels.
