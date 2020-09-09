Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD)

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $4.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 44.93% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brookdale Senior Living from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th.

Shares of BKD opened at $2.76 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $531.40 million, a PE ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.77, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. Brookdale Senior Living has a fifty-two week low of $1.47 and a fifty-two week high of $8.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.42.

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.32). Brookdale Senior Living had a net margin of 2.10% and a negative return on equity of 29.49%. The firm had revenue of $865.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $800.53 million. Equities research analysts predict that Brookdale Senior Living will post -1.59 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Brookdale Senior Living in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in Brookdale Senior Living in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Regentatlantic Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Brookdale Senior Living in the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Brookdale Senior Living by 73.3% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 19,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 8,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Brookdale Senior Living by 34.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 24,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 6,314 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.33% of the company’s stock.

About Brookdale Senior Living

Brookdale Senior Living Inc owns and operates senior living communities in the United States. It operates through five segments: Independent Living, Assisted Living and Memory Care, CCRCs, Health Care Services, and Management Services. The Independent Living segment owns or leases communities comprising independent and assisted living units in a single community that are primarily designed for middle to upper income senior citizens.

