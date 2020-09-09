Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates GBX 2,000 Price Target for Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB)

Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) has been assigned a GBX 2,000 ($26.13) price objective by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 95.39% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also commented on RDSB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Royal Dutch Shell from GBX 1,700 ($22.21) to GBX 1,600 ($20.91) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on Royal Dutch Shell from GBX 1,440 ($18.82) to GBX 1,450 ($18.95) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. UBS Group set a GBX 1,750 ($22.87) price objective on Royal Dutch Shell and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 1,810 ($23.65) target price on Royal Dutch Shell and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Royal Dutch Shell from GBX 1,810 ($23.65) to GBX 1,935 ($25.28) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Royal Dutch Shell has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,806.28 ($23.60).

Get Royal Dutch Shell alerts:

Royal Dutch Shell stock opened at GBX 1,023.60 ($13.38) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $37.94 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,119.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,286.94. Royal Dutch Shell has a 12 month low of GBX 892.50 ($11.66) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,419.50 ($31.62). The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.44.

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, and Downstream segments. It explores for, and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

Featured Article: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Dutch Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Dutch Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.