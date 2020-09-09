Royal Bank of Canada Increases Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) Price Target to $49.00

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $46.00 to $49.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 3.37% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on NKLA. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Nikola in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Nikola from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Nikola in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $79.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nikola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on Nikola in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.40.

Shares of NKLA opened at $50.71 on Wednesday. Nikola has a one year low of $10.19 and a one year high of $93.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.78.

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.02 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 176.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Nikola will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Nikola news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 1,400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.69, for a total value of $59,766,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Nikola during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Nikola in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Investors Research Corp bought a new stake in shares of Nikola during the second quarter worth $30,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nikola during the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nikola in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. 13.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nikola Corporation operates as an integrated zero emissions transportation systems provider. It designs and manufactures battery-electric and hydrogen-electric vehicles, electric vehicle drivetrains, vehicle components, energy storage systems, and hydrogen fueling station infrastructure. The company also develops electric vehicle solutions for military and outdoor recreational applications.

