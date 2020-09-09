Royal Bank of Canada Increases Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) Price Target to $300.00

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $245.00 to $300.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential upside of 8.42% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on COUP. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Coupa Software from $229.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Coupa Software in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $285.00 target price (up previously from $265.00) on shares of Coupa Software in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Coupa Software from $256.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Coupa Software from $120.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Coupa Software has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $234.35.

Shares of COUP opened at $276.70 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $302.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $223.65. The company has a market cap of $19.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -204.96 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Coupa Software has a twelve month low of $99.01 and a twelve month high of $353.55.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 8th. The technology company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $125.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.82 million. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 19.92% and a negative return on equity of 8.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. Analysts predict that Coupa Software will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Mark Riggs sold 931 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.85, for a total transaction of $284,746.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,273.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Robert Bernshteyn sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.05, for a total value of $14,652,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 239,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,102,248.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 188,750 shares of company stock worth $52,690,461 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Discovery Value Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Coupa Software during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $470,147,000. Hound Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Coupa Software in the second quarter valued at $1,160,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Coupa Software by 9.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,338,809 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,165,182,000 after purchasing an additional 714,802 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coupa Software in the 1st quarter valued at $89,629,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 638.2% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 529,387 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,971,000 after purchasing an additional 457,677 shares during the period.

Coupa Software, Inc engages in providing business spend management (BSM) solutions. It offers cloud-based BSM platform that delivers a broad range of capabilities that would typically require the purchase and use of multiple disparate point applications. Its platform consists of procurement, invoicing, expense management and payments modules that form the transactional engine for managing a company’s business spend.

