Roots (ROO) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Roots (TSE:ROO) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, September 10th. Analysts expect Roots to post earnings of C($0.19) per share for the quarter.

Roots (TSE:ROO) last posted its earnings results on Friday, June 12th. The company reported C($0.22) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.22). The company had revenue of C$29.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$33.00 million.

