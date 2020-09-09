Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Receives “Buy” Rating from Wedbush

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Wedbush in a report issued on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $205.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush’s price target points to a potential upside of 24.02% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on ROKU. Stephens reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Roku in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Roku in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $185.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of Roku in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $171.00 price objective on shares of Roku in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Roku from $150.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Roku presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.22.

Get Roku alerts:

NASDAQ:ROKU opened at $165.30 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $155.52 and a 200 day moving average of $123.06. The company has a market capitalization of $19.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -143.74 and a beta of 1.85. Roku has a 1-year low of $58.22 and a 1-year high of $185.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 2.98.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.20. Roku had a negative return on equity of 19.43% and a negative net margin of 10.28%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Roku will post -1.48 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.69, for a total value of $4,364,150.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,481,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Alan S. Henricks sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.49, for a total value of $2,989,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,287 shares in the company, valued at $3,929,643.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 364,997 shares of company stock worth $58,046,659. 19.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Roku in the second quarter valued at about $55,000. Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new position in Roku during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Roku by 225.0% during the 2nd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in Roku by 154.0% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in Roku by 70.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. 62.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Roku

Roku, Inc operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 27.1 million active accounts.

Further Reading: What are gap-down stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.