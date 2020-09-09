RF Industries (RFIL) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, September 10th. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 11th. The electronics maker reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). RF Industries had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 5.42%. The business had revenue of $10.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.92 million. On average, analysts expect RF Industries to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of RFIL opened at $4.26 on Wednesday. RF Industries has a one year low of $3.31 and a one year high of $8.89. The company has a market cap of $42.74 million, a P/E ratio of 25.06 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.90.

A number of research firms have weighed in on RFIL. B. Riley began coverage on shares of RF Industries in a research note on Monday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.75 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RF Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th.

In related news, Director Howard F. Hill sold 12,339 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total value of $55,525.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 239,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,079,235. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

RF Industries Company Profile

RF Industries, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets interconnect products and systems in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company's RF Connector and Cable Assembly division designs, manufactures, and distributes coaxial connectors and cable assemblies that are integrated with coaxial connectors.

