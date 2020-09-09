Reviewing PETROLEO BRASIL/S (NYSE:PBR.A) and Atlas Energy Group (NYSE:ATLS)

PETROLEO BRASIL/S (NYSE:PBR.A) and Atlas Energy Group (OTCMKTS:ATLS) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

4.5% of PETROLEO BRASIL/S shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of PETROLEO BRASIL/S shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 12.4% of Atlas Energy Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

PETROLEO BRASIL/S has a beta of 1.83, suggesting that its stock price is 83% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Atlas Energy Group has a beta of 0.46, suggesting that its stock price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for PETROLEO BRASIL/S and Atlas Energy Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PETROLEO BRASIL/S 0 0 0 0 N/A Atlas Energy Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares PETROLEO BRASIL/S and Atlas Energy Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PETROLEO BRASIL/S -8.89% -2.11% -0.61% Atlas Energy Group N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares PETROLEO BRASIL/S and Atlas Energy Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PETROLEO BRASIL/S $76.59 billion 0.71 $10.15 billion N/A N/A Atlas Energy Group $9.05 million 0.01 -$13.82 million N/A N/A

PETROLEO BRASIL/S has higher revenue and earnings than Atlas Energy Group.

Summary

PETROLEO BRASIL/S beats Atlas Energy Group on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

PETROLEO BRASIL/S Company Profile

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras operates in the oil, natural gas, and energy industries in Brazil and internationally. It engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons. The company's Exploration and Production segment engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily for supplies to the its domestic refineries. Its Refining, Transportation and Marketing segment is involved in the refining, logistics, transport, and trading of crude oil and oil products; exportation of ethanol; and extraction and processing of shale, as well as holding interests in petrochemical companies. The company's Gas and Power segment engages in the logistic and trading of natural gas and liquid natural gas; generation of electricity through thermoelectric power plants; holding interests in transportation and distribution of natural gas; and fertilizer business operations. Its Biofuels segment is involved in the production of biodiesel and its co-products, as well as production and trading of ethanol, sugar, and electric power generated from sugarcane bagasse. The company's Distribution segment sells oil products, including gasoline and diesel; ethanol; and vehicle natural gas, as well as distributes oil products in South America. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

Atlas Energy Group Company Profile

Atlas Energy Group, LLC, through its subsidiaries, develops and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It holds interest in the Eagle Ford Shale in southern Texas; the Marble Falls play in the Fort Worth Basin in northern Texas; and the Mississippi Lime play in northwestern Oklahoma. In addition, the company focuses on investing in master limited partnership-qualifying businesses and assets. As of December 31, 2017, it had estimated proved reserves of 31 billion cubic feet equivalent. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas.

