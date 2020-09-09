Reviewing Lydall (NYSE:LDL) & BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA)

Lydall (NYSE:LDL) and BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) are both multi-sector conglomerates companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Lydall and BorgWarner’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lydall $837.40 million 0.38 -$70.51 million N/A N/A BorgWarner $10.17 billion 0.85 $746.00 million $4.13 10.08

BorgWarner has higher revenue and earnings than Lydall.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Lydall and BorgWarner, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lydall 0 0 1 0 3.00 BorgWarner 0 6 10 0 2.63

Lydall presently has a consensus target price of $18.00, suggesting a potential upside of 0.78%. BorgWarner has a consensus target price of $42.93, suggesting a potential upside of 3.18%. Given BorgWarner’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe BorgWarner is more favorable than Lydall.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

93.8% of Lydall shares are held by institutional investors. 5.6% of Lydall shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of BorgWarner shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Lydall has a beta of 3.02, suggesting that its stock price is 202% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BorgWarner has a beta of 1.74, suggesting that its stock price is 74% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Lydall and BorgWarner’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lydall -17.41% -0.28% -0.11% BorgWarner 5.08% 11.97% 5.74%

Summary

BorgWarner beats Lydall on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lydall

Lydall, Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets specialty engineered filtration media, industrial thermal insulating solutions, and automotive thermal and acoustical barriers for filtration/separation and thermal/acoustical applications worldwide. It operates through Performance Materials, Technical Nonwovens, and Thermal Acoustical Solutions segments. The Performance Materials segment offers filtration media solutions for air, fluid power, and industrial applications, such as clean-space, commercial, HVAC, power generation, and industrial processes. This segment also provides non-woven veils, papers, and specialty composites for the building products, appliances, and energy and industrial markets; and life sciences filtration products for biopharmaceutical pre-filtration and clarification, diagnostic and analytical testing, respiratory protection, water filtration, and high purity process filtration. The Technical Nonwovens segment offers nonwoven rolled-good felt media and filter bags used primarily in industrial air and liquid filtration applications. The Thermal Acoustical Solutions segment provides engineered products for the transportation sector to thermally shield sensitive components from high heat, improve exhaust gas treatment, and lower harmful emissions, as well as assist in the reduction of noise, vibration, and harshness. Its products are used in the tunnel, fuel tank, wheel well, aerodynamic belly pan, and spare tire applications, as well as outer dash, powertrain, catalytic converter, turbo charger, and manifolds of cars, trucks, SUVs, heavy duty trucks, and recreational vehicles. This segment also offers thermal and acoustical insulating solutions comprising organic and inorganic fiber composites for the automotive markets. The company markets its products to original equipment manufacturers and tier-one suppliers through internal sales force and distribution network. Lydall, Inc. was founded in 1879 and is headquartered in Manchester, Connecticut.

About BorgWarner

BorgWarner Inc. provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It operates in two segments, Engine and Drivetrain. The Engine segment develops and manufactures turbochargers; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains. It also provides emissions systems, such as electric air pumps and exhaust gas recirculation (EGR) modules, EGR coolers and valves, glow plugs, and instant starting systems; and thermal systems products comprising viscous fan drives, polymer fans, coolant pumps, cabin heaters, battery heaters, and battery charging and gasoline ignition technologies. The Drivetrain segment develops and manufactures friction and mechanical products that include dual and friction clutch modules, friction and separator plates, transmission bands, torque converter and one-way clutches, and torsional vibration dampers. It also provides electro-hydraulic solenoids, transmission solenoid modules, and dual clutch control modules; rear-wheel drive/all-wheel drive (AWD) transfer case systems, front wheel drive-AWD coupling systems, and cross-axle coupling systems; starters, alternators, and hybrid electric motors; and motor controllers, battery chargers, and uninterrupted power source systems. The company sells its products to original equipment manufacturers of light vehicles, which comprise passenger cars, sport-utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks; commercial vehicles, including medium-duty and heavy-duty trucks, and buses; and off-highway vehicles, such as agricultural and construction machinery, and marine applications, as well as to tier one vehicle systems suppliers and the aftermarket for light, commercial, and off-highway vehicles. BorgWarner Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Auburn Hills, Michigan.

