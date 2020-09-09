Reviewing Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI) & FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV)

Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI) and FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) are both construction companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

2.9% of Comstock Holding Companies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 84.2% of FirstService shares are owned by institutional investors. 73.9% of Comstock Holding Companies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Comstock Holding Companies and FirstService’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Comstock Holding Companies 7.76% 129.06% 11.72% FirstService 2.21% 13.66% 2.95%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Comstock Holding Companies and FirstService’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Comstock Holding Companies $25.32 million 0.77 $890,000.00 N/A N/A FirstService $2.41 billion 2.25 -$251.61 million ($6.51) -19.16

Comstock Holding Companies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than FirstService.

Risk and Volatility

Comstock Holding Companies has a beta of 0.85, indicating that its share price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FirstService has a beta of 1.04, indicating that its share price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Comstock Holding Companies and FirstService, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Comstock Holding Companies 0 0 0 0 N/A FirstService 0 3 4 0 2.57

FirstService has a consensus price target of $113.00, suggesting a potential downside of 9.38%. Given FirstService’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe FirstService is more favorable than Comstock Holding Companies.

Summary

FirstService beats Comstock Holding Companies on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Comstock Holding Companies Company Profile

Comstock Holding Companies, Inc. operates as a real estate development and services company primarily in the mid-Atlantic region, the United States. It operates through three segments: Homebuilding, Asset Management, and Real Estate Services. The company builds multi-family units, single-family homes, townhouses, mid-rise and high-rise condominiums, and mixed-use developments. It also provides real estate management services, including strategic planning, land development, entitlement, property management, sales and marketing, workout and turnaround strategies, financing, and general construction services; and development supply chain services, including capital markets, real estate brokerage, environmental consulting, and design services. The company was formerly known as Comstock Homebuilding Companies, Inc. and changed its name to Comstock Holding Companies, Inc. in June 2012. Comstock Holding Companies, Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Reston, Virginia.

FirstService Company Profile

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment provides property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments. This segment also offers a range of ancillary services, including on-site staffing for building engineering and maintenance, full-service amenity management, security and concierge/front desk, and landscaping; and financial services comprising cash management, other banking transaction-related services, and specialized property insurance brokerage. In addition, this segment provides energy management solutions and advisory services, and resale processing services. The FirstService Brands segment offers property services through 6 franchise networks; and company-owned locations, including 18 California Closets locations and 9 Paul Davis Restoration locations. It offers residential and commercial restoration, painting, and floor coverings design and installation services; custom-designed and installed closet, and home storage solutions; home inspection services; exterior residential painting and window cleaning services; fire protection services; and heating, ventilation, and air conditioning services, as well as related services. This segment provides its services primarily under the Paul Davis Restoration, CertaPro Painters, California Closets, Pillar to Post Home Inspectors, Floor Coverings International, College Pro Painters, and Century Fire Protection brand names. FirstService Corporation was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

