Reviewing BK COMMUNICATIO/ADR (OTCMKTS:BCMXY) & EVN (OTCMKTS:EVNVY)

BK COMMUNICATIO/ADR (OTCMKTS:BCMXY) and EVN (OTCMKTS:EVNVY) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for BK COMMUNICATIO/ADR and EVN, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BK COMMUNICATIO/ADR 0 1 0 0 2.00 EVN 0 1 0 0 2.00

Dividends

BK COMMUNICATIO/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.96 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.2%. EVN pays an annual dividend of $0.07 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. BK COMMUNICATIO/ADR pays out 26.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Volatility and Risk

BK COMMUNICATIO/ADR has a beta of 0.3, indicating that its share price is 70% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, EVN has a beta of 1.2, indicating that its share price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares BK COMMUNICATIO/ADR and EVN’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BK COMMUNICATIO/ADR $60.07 billion 0.66 $11.18 billion $3.62 3.70 EVN $2.49 billion 1.30 $341.23 million N/A N/A

BK COMMUNICATIO/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than EVN.

Profitability

This table compares BK COMMUNICATIO/ADR and EVN’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BK COMMUNICATIO/ADR 17.39% 9.52% 0.70% EVN 15.14% 7.51% 4.17%

About BK COMMUNICATIO/ADR

Bank of Communications Co., Ltd. provides commercial banking products and services primarily in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, and internationally. The company offers personal banking products and services, including demand deposits, time deposits, call deposits, and education deposits; credit cards, quasi-credit cards, and debit cards; housing and personal loans; and publicly and privately-offered wealth management products, and wealth management advisory and consulting services. It also provides corporate banking products and services, such as corporate time and demand deposits; cash management services, such as accounts receivable/accounts payable management, account management, liquidity management, and investment and financing management; financing, settlement, and risk management services; financing services; syndicated loans; overdraft services; investment banking services; offshore banking services, including foreign deposit and loan, inter-bank loan, international settlement, foreign trading and guarantee, business advisory, and other services; and precious metal leasing and commodity trading services. In addition, the company offers international banking services comprising personal and corporate foreign exchange wealth management, import and export settlement, document settlement, remittance and bill, trade finance, and offshore banking services. Further, it provides treasury, asset management, trustee, insurance, financial leasing, debt-to-equity swap, and other financial services; trust investment, fund management, securities dealing and brokerage, and reinsurance services; and e-banking services. It has 201 branches and 3,241 banking outlets in China; 66 overseas banking outlets; and 1 representative office in Toronto. Bank of Communications Co., Ltd. was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

About EVN

EVN AG provides energy and environmental services for private and business customers, and municipalities in Austria, Bulgaria, Macedonia, Croatia, Germany, and Albania. The company operates through Energy, Generation, Networks, South East Europe, Environmental, and Other segments. It generates electricity from thermal sources and renewable energies; and procures, trades, and sells electricity and natural gas to end customers and on wholesale markets, as well as generates and sells heat. The company also operates regional electricity and natural gas networks, as well as cable TV and telecommunications networks. In addition, it engages in the drinking water supply, wastewater disposal, thermal waste recycling, and international project business activities. The company was founded in 1922 and is headquartered in Maria Enzersdorf, Austria. EVN AG is a subsidiary of NÖ Landes-Beteiligungsholding GmbH.

