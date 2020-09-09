Reviewing 89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) & Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX)

89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) and Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares 89bio and Akari Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 89bio N/A -129.97% -86.75% Akari Therapeutics N/A -1,347.44% -213.34%

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for 89bio and Akari Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 89bio 0 1 6 0 2.86 Akari Therapeutics 0 0 1 0 3.00

89bio presently has a consensus target price of $49.50, suggesting a potential upside of 41.23%. Akari Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $5.00, suggesting a potential upside of 216.46%. Given Akari Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Akari Therapeutics is more favorable than 89bio.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

63.1% of 89bio shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 18.4% of Akari Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 18.1% of 89bio shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 61.8% of Akari Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares 89bio and Akari Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 89bio N/A N/A -$57.42 million ($24.49) -1.43 Akari Therapeutics N/A N/A -$17.11 million ($0.93) -1.70

Akari Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than 89bio, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

89bio Company Profile

89bio, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate, BIO89-100, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 that is being developed for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis. The company also intends to develop BIO89-100 for the treatment of severe hypertriglyceridemia. 89bio, Inc. was founded in 2018 and is based in San Francisco, California.

Akari Therapeutics Company Profile

Akari Therapeutics, Plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of treatments for a range of rare and orphan autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead drug candidate is Coversin, a second-generation complement inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, including paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, guillain barré syndrome, and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome. The company is based in New York, New York. Akari Therapeutics, Plc is a subsidiary of RPC Pharma Limited.

