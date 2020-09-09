Restaurant Group (LON:RTN) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $60.83

Restaurant Group PLC (LON:RTN)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $60.83 and traded as high as $66.95. Restaurant Group shares last traded at $66.00, with a volume of 633,400 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RTN shares. Liberum Capital reissued an “under review” rating on shares of Restaurant Group in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Restaurant Group from GBX 100 ($1.31) to GBX 75 ($0.98) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 29th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Restaurant Group in a report on Thursday, June 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a GBX 75 ($0.98) price target for the company. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Restaurant Group in a report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Restaurant Group to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from GBX 70 ($0.91) to GBX 80 ($1.05) in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 93.20 ($1.22).

The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $316.28 million and a P/E ratio of -7.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 52.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 60.52.

The Restaurant Group plc operates restaurants and pub restaurants in the United Kingdom. Its brands include Frankie & Benny's, Chiquito, Coast to Coast, Brunning & Price, Garfunkel's, Firejacks, Wagamama, and Joe's Kitchen. The company also operates TRG concessions that provide table service, counter service, sandwich shops, pubs, and bars.

