Restaurant Group (LON:RTN) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $60.83

Restaurant Group PLC (LON:RTN)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $60.83 and traded as high as $66.95. Restaurant Group shares last traded at $66.00, with a volume of 633,400 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RTN shares. Liberum Capital reissued an “under review” rating on shares of Restaurant Group in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Restaurant Group from GBX 100 ($1.31) to GBX 75 ($0.98) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 29th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Restaurant Group in a report on Thursday, June 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a GBX 75 ($0.98) price target for the company. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Restaurant Group in a report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Restaurant Group to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from GBX 70 ($0.91) to GBX 80 ($1.05) in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 93.20 ($1.22).

The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $316.28 million and a P/E ratio of -7.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 52.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 60.52.

About Restaurant Group (LON:RTN)

The Restaurant Group plc operates restaurants and pub restaurants in the United Kingdom. Its brands include Frankie & Benny's, Chiquito, Coast to Coast, Brunning & Price, Garfunkel's, Firejacks, Wagamama, and Joe's Kitchen. The company also operates TRG concessions that provide table service, counter service, sandwich shops, pubs, and bars.

