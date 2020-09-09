Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Big Lots (BIG)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Big Lots (NYSE: BIG):

8/31/2020 – Big Lots had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from $42.00 to $52.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

8/31/2020 – Big Lots had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $34.00 to $50.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

8/31/2020 – Big Lots had its price target raised by analysts at Loop Capital from $55.00 to $60.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/31/2020 – Big Lots was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating.

7/29/2020 – Big Lots was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $43.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of Big Lots have risen and outperformed the industry in the past three months. Notably, it is gaining from transformation initiative, including the Operation North Star that encompasses driving top-line growth, cost containment as well as enhancement in systems. Recently, it issued an upbeat earnings outlook for second-quarter fiscal 2020, following quarter-to-date comps through fiscal June well ahead of management’s expectations. Fiscal second quarter comps are projected to rise mid-to-high twenties percentage, reflecting moderation from quarter-to-date trends. Impressively, Big Lots has also delivered a stellar first-quarter fiscal 2020, with earnings and sales outpacing the Zacks Consensus Estimate and increasing year over year. While increased sales coupled with lower SG&A fueled bottom line, higher comps drove the top line.”

NYSE BIG traded up $1.83 on Wednesday, reaching $45.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,583,988. Big Lots, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.13 and a twelve month high of $57.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 2.48, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 2.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $46.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.53.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 28th. The company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. Big Lots had a net margin of 12.32% and a return on equity of 25.78%. Big Lots’s revenue was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Big Lots, Inc. will post 6.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 11th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 10th. Big Lots’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.70%.

In related news, EVP Lisa M. Bachmann sold 30,206 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.31, for a total value of $1,247,809.86. Also, EVP Lisa M. Bachmann sold 19,352 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.36, for a total value of $819,750.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 111,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,703,400.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,958 shares of company stock valued at $2,084,453 over the last three months. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Big Lots by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 321,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,511,000 after purchasing an additional 24,919 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its stake in shares of Big Lots by 907.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 110,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,640,000 after purchasing an additional 99,494 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in shares of Big Lots during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $328,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Big Lots by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 420,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,662,000 after purchasing an additional 23,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Big Lots during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $936,000.

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattress, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises Christmas trim, lawn and garden, summer, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home décor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, and specialty foods departments.

