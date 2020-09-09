Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Delphi Technologies PLC’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NYSE:DLPH)

Delphi Technologies PLC (NYSE:DLPH) – Analysts at KeyCorp raised their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for Delphi Technologies in a research report issued on Wednesday, September 2nd. KeyCorp analyst J. Picariello now expects that the company will earn $0.20 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.07. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Delphi Technologies’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.31 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.15 EPS.

Delphi Technologies (NYSE:DLPH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88) by $0.30. Delphi Technologies had a positive return on equity of 18.01% and a negative net margin of 5.16%.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on DLPH. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Delphi Technologies in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Delphi Technologies from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Delphi Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Delphi Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.22.

Shares of NYSE:DLPH opened at $17.81 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.13 and a beta of 2.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.25, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Delphi Technologies has a 1 year low of $5.39 and a 1 year high of $18.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.04.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Delphi Technologies by 19.9% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 157,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,268,000 after buying an additional 26,183 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Delphi Technologies by 18.1% in the first quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 327,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,635,000 after buying an additional 50,280 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of Delphi Technologies by 35,770.0% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,577 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Delphi Technologies during the second quarter worth about $327,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in shares of Delphi Technologies by 4.0% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 354,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,856,000 after purchasing an additional 13,600 shares in the last quarter.

About Delphi Technologies

Delphi Technologies PLC engages in the design, development, and manufacture of integrated powertrain technologies worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Powertrain Systems and Delphi Technologies Aftermarket. The Powertrain Systems segment provides fuel injection systems, as well as other powertrain products comprising valvetrain, fuel delivery modules, ignition coils, canisters, sensors, valves, and actuators; and electronic control modules with the corresponding software, algorithms, and calibration that provide centralized management of various powertrain components.

