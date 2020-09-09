Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY (NASDAQ:RBCAA) Rating Increased to Sell at BidaskClub

Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY (NASDAQ:RBCAA) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY stock traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.09. The stock had a trading volume of 36 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,901. The firm has a market capitalization of $655.89 million, a P/E ratio of 7.82 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.27 and its 200 day moving average is $32.14. Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY has a one year low of $27.05 and a one year high of $49.61.

Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY (NASDAQ:RBCAA) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 17th. The bank reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $70.96 million during the quarter. Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY had a net margin of 24.79% and a return on equity of 10.20%.

In related news, Director Mark A. Vogt acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $31.69 per share, with a total value of $126,760.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $348,875.21. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Mark A. Vogt acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $31.15 per share, with a total value of $62,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 51.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,993 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 35,295 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY by 185.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,643 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 3,666 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 387,697 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,805,000 after acquiring an additional 64,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 13,700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. 26.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY Company Profile

Republic Bancorp, Inc, a financial holding company, provides banking products and services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Traditional Banking, Warehouse Lending, Mortgage Banking, Tax Refund Solutions, and Republic Credit Solutions. The company accepts demand, savings, time, and brokered and other certificates of deposit; and money market and individual retirement accounts.

