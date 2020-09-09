ReneSola (NYSE:SOL) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1.28

ReneSola Ltd. (NYSE:SOL)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.28 and traded as high as $1.74. ReneSola shares last traded at $1.70, with a volume of 194,600 shares.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ReneSola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1.75 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 3rd.
The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.75 and a 200 day moving average of $1.29. The company has a market cap of $64.75 million, a PE ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.
About ReneSola (NYSE:SOL)
ReneSola Ltd, through its subsidiaries, develops, builds, operates, and sells solar power projects. It operates through three segments: solar power project development, EPC services, and electricity revenue generation. The company also develops community solar gardens; and sells projects rights. In addition, its engineering, and procurement and construction business includes engineering design, procurement of solar modules, balance-of-system and other components, and construction contracting and management services.
