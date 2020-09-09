Renault (EPA:RNO) PT Set at €32.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Renault (EPA:RNO) has been assigned a €32.00 ($37.65) price objective by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 27.24% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Goldman Sachs Group set a €29.00 ($34.12) price objective on Renault and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. UBS Group set a €22.00 ($25.88) price objective on Renault and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank set a €25.00 ($29.41) price objective on Renault and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley set a €40.00 ($47.06) price objective on Renault and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €15.00 ($17.65) price objective on Renault and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Renault currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €32.08 ($37.74).

EPA:RNO opened at €25.15 ($29.59) on Monday. Renault has a 1 year low of €73.71 ($86.72) and a 1 year high of €100.70 ($118.47). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €23.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of €21.63.

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles. The company operates through Automotive, Sales Financing, and AVTOVAZ segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, and LADA, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

