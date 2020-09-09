Remme (REM) Price Hits $0.0022 on Major Exchanges

Remme (CURRENCY:REM) traded up 3.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 9th. One Remme token can currently be purchased for $0.0022 or 0.00000021 BTC on major exchanges including Tidex, DEx.top, Kuna and Gate.io. In the last week, Remme has traded 21.1% lower against the dollar. Remme has a market capitalization of $2.18 million and approximately $80,708.00 worth of Remme was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Remme alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001471 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.68 or 0.00045702 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00006030 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $515.12 or 0.05028024 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002484 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00004180 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00035871 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.37 or 0.00052391 BTC.

Remme Profile

Remme (REM) is a token. Its launch date was December 4th, 2017. Remme’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 995,615,826 tokens. The official website for Remme is remme.io . Remme’s official Twitter account is @remme_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Remme is medium.com/remme . The Reddit community for Remme is /r/remme and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Remme

Remme can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kuna, Tidex, IDEX, Gate.io, Hotbit and DEx.top. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Remme directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Remme should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Remme using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Remme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Remme and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.