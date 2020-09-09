Relx (LON:REL) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Goldman Sachs Group

Relx (LON:REL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Goldman Sachs Group in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. They presently have a GBX 1,962 ($25.64) target price on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 11.38% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Relx in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Relx in a report on Monday, July 27th. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on Relx from GBX 2,080 ($27.18) to GBX 1,800 ($23.52) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 2,000 ($26.13) target price on Relx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,015 ($26.33) target price on shares of Relx in a report on Monday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Relx presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,905.64 ($24.90).

REL opened at GBX 1,761.50 ($23.02) on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,705.95 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,790.66. Relx has a 52-week low of GBX 1,382.86 ($18.07) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,109 ($27.56). The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 293.11. The stock has a market cap of $34.03 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.63.

Relx (LON:REL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported GBX 37 ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of GBX 36.60 ($0.48) by GBX 0.40 ($0.01). Equities analysts anticipate that Relx will post 101.1674238 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Relx Company Profile

RELX PLC provides information based-analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment provides information and analytics to institutions and professionals that enables progress in science, advance healthcare, and performance improvement.

